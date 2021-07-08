Walsall snap up Zak Mills on one-year deal

Walsall have made versatile defender Zak Mills their seventh signing of the summer.

Zak Mills

The 29-year-old has signed a one-year contract at the Banks's Stadium following his release from Port Vale.

Primarily a right-back, he has also played as a left-back and in midfield in the past – having been at Grimsby, Morecambe and Oldham in the Football League as well.

"I’m over the moon. It got done quite quickly. I met the manager and decided that I want to be part of this journey," said Mills.

“I want to bring everything I can to the team.

"First and foremost, I’m a defender. I like to get forward if I can, but any value I can add to a successful team is what I’m hoping to achieve here.”

Mills began his career at Histon in non-league before joining Boston United in 2014.

He made the step up to the Football League with Grimsby two years later and made 66 appearances.

A successful campaign at Morecambe saw him win the supporters' player of the year award in 2018/19 before having one-season spells with both Oldham and Vale in League Two.

Walsall boss Matt Taylor added on the versatile Mills: "Zak is a fantastic character.

"He’s someone who came into the professional game late, and he has huge hunger to be successful himself and be part of a successful team.

“I like the fact Zak can play in more than one position, he gives us options at the back, and he’s a very capable defender in all situations so I’m extremely happy to have him and looking forward to working with him on a daily basis.”

Mills follows Jack Earing, Brendan Kiernan, Manny Monthe, Joss Labadie, Conor Wilkinson and Ash Taylor in joining the Saddlers in this window.

