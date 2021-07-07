Sam Parkin: Joss Labadie is a coup for Walsall

Joss Labadie

After losing the play-off final to Morecambe, Labadie left Newport County after five years to join the Saddlers on a free transfer this month.

The signing has excited Walsall fans and Football League pundit Parkin believes they have a right to expect big things.

When asked which signing so far has stood out for him, he said: “I would say Labadie. If he was to go up with Newport he’d have no problem in League One. He could play at that level no problem at all.

“I’m pretty sure every team in League Two would have taken him. It’s a really good coup. I wouldn’t have been surprised if a League One side took him, given how good his form has been. He’s hugely competitive, likes a tackle and I’m sure he’s a good character. A leader, maybe where Walsall have just lacked in the last couple of years.