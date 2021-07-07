Leigh Pomlett: Walsall targetting three or four signings before season starts

Leigh Pomlett

So far the Saddlers have brought in five new players that have largely excited supporters – with proven League Two experience in Conor Wilkinson, Joss Labadie and Manny Monthe.

It has now been more than a week since the last addition came through the door, however, and with pre-season fast approaching fans are concerned over the squad size.

Pomlett insists more players will be signed before August, but that quality will be championed over quantity.

"I am confident more and more will come in," he said via the club's channels.

"It's more about getting the right players in, than how many of them. If that takes us a bit longer than it normally does then I'm fine with that.

"If we'd got 11 in of variable quality I'd be a bit concerned, but we've got five in and by the the time we get to kick-off probably another three or four will be added to the first-team squad.

"Particularly strengthening the back and the front of the team. I think the midfield is looking pretty damn good at the moment."

Meanwhile, the club's season ticket campaign has been running for some weeks now and Pomlett has revealed the sales are 'massively up on last year'.

When asked about the uptake in season tickets, Pomlett added: "It's been remarkable. It's difficult to judge because last year we were at the beginning of the pandemic and it seemed likely fans wouldn't be allowed in until October – little did we know that nine months on it still hasn't changed.

"The world was a very uncertain place last year and this year it's more certain. I've looked at the numbers and we're massively up on last year. That really matters.

"We'll have more supporters in the stadium and the cash impact on the club is significant. It allows us to bring in players of a quality that previously we haven't been able to do.

"I am pleased with the season tickets, which has been pretty remarkable."

A reduced capacity ground will return to the Banks's Stadium on July 17 when Walsall host Crystal Palace in a pre-season friendly.

Later this month Villa and Albion will arrive in town too, and following the government announcement this week those games are set to be opened up to all supporters.

Work has been ongoing to deep clean the stadium in preparation, alongside refurbishment and drainage replacement at the Essington training ground.

Pomlett added: "We have a great training ground facility which we've just refurbished inside and we've spent quite a lot of money on the drainage system there.

"It's a great facility but for about three or four months of the year for the last two years we haven't been able to use it because of flooding. Unless we solve it, it will always be a problem.

"We made the decision at the end of the season to fix it and we've had a new drainage system put into the training ground and judging by the downpours we've had since we put it in, it looks like it's been effective.

"Inside the gym, changing rooms and canteen they've been completely refurbished. The drainage system is now in and it looks an absolute picture and we're really pleased with it.