Walsall step up training intensity

Matt Taylor

New head coach Matt Taylor finally got to work with his squad last week when they began their pre-season – first undergoing a gym session and physical checks before carrying out further fitness work on the training pitches.

As the week progressed Taylor then began to introduce some ‘key principles’ in possession.

Now, with one week to go until their first pre-season friendly, the Saddlers have stepped up their preparation with more intense training sessions.

A week tonight Walsall travel to play National League North side Leamington before hosting Crystal Palace on Saturday, July 17.