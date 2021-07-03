Walsall set for derby day duels

Matt Taylor

Former Saddlers boss Dean Smith will take his Villa side to the Banks’s Stadium on Wednesday, July 21.

Albion, under new head coach Valerian Ismael, will then arrive on Tuesday, July 27. Both matches will kick off at 7.30pm.

The ticket details for both games are yet to be confirmed but will be announced shortly.

Meanwhile, Walsall have confirmed their ticket prices for their pre-season friendly against Crystal Palace.

The Eagles, who are closing in on appointing Patrick Vieira as boss, head to the Banks’s on Saturday, July 17.

Fans who had a season ticket during the 2019/20 campaign and opted not to get a refund despite to the coronavirus pandemic can attend the game for free.

A small number of tickets will go on general sale at 9am on July 7 on the club’s official website.

They will be priced at £12 for adults and £6 for concessions.

A family ticket comprising of one adult and one child costs £15.