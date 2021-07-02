Banks’s Stadium prepped for Walsall fans return

Walsall fans

Fans will be back at the Saddlers’ home for the first time since March 2020 next month. Matt Taylor’s side kick off their League Two campaign at Tranmere but then play home matches against Doncaster in the EFL Cup before Forest Green and Scunthorpe in league action.

And the club ensured the stadium was cleaned suitably ahead of spectators returning to Bescot with a thorough wash this week.

Cleaners in white overalls were picture jet-washing the seats, walkways and other areas of the stands.

Meanwhile, Taylor’s side have learned the dates of fixtures for their southern Group D campaign in the EFL Trophy.

The Saddlers’ start at home to Brighton’s under-21s on September 14 (7pm kick-off) before a trip to fourth tier rivals Northampton Town on October 5 (7pm) and another home clash with Forest Green on November 9 (7pm).