Hungry Walsall players please the Matt Taylor

Matt Taylor

The Saddlers reported for pre-season training on Monday having undergone coronavirus tests last week.

And now they are out on the grass, Taylor has been pleased with the way they have taken on board his demands.

“We’ve signed really good people,” he said.

“The players are hungry to learn and are 100 per cent behind what we are building here.

“There is a lot of information for them to take on board at the moment. But they are doing it well.

“We are spending a lot of time on the grass. This week we want to bed down some key principles in possession and give the players as much information as we can without overloading them.

“It’s going to be new for them and it will take a bit of time. But what we now need to do is make sure we start building layer upon layer of understanding on how we are going to play next season.