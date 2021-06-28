Jimmy Walker: Liam Roberts' Walsall exit good for all

Liam Roberts at full time chats to Glenn Morris.

Some Saddlers fans were surprised to see the shot-stopper leave for Northampton this week, leaving Jack Rose as the only goalkeeper at the club.

But former player Walker believes the move made sense for both club and player and it will help Roberts get his career back on track.

When asked if it was a surprise to see Roberts leave, Walker said: "It wasn't really, in some ways. If you look through the squad and if you want to rebuild, he is probably the only player that you could get money for and, with the emergence of Jack Rose, not missed as much.

"It was not a surprise to me, to be honest.

"When you come through as a kid at a team, sometimes you don't get the credit you deserve.

"He's had a few moments where he hasn't covered himself in glory, but he's a goalkeeper, it's impossible not to.

"It's how you recover from that I always thought he recovered really well. He'll always give his best for Walsall and he had some fantastic games in that time.

"People forget that. It's easy just to see the bloopers but he's had some great games. He could be one that kicks on again, definitely.

"I could see the thinking behind letting him go. Hopefully they got decent money for him, he can go and kick-start his career again.

"One thing with Robbo, he always gave his best in every game and that's all you can ask from yourself playing and as a fan.

"Robbo definitely did that. You're going to make mistakes as a goalkeeper, that's the way of the trade, but it's how you bounce back and he did it well.