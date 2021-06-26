Walsall boss Matt Taylor is excited for home treble

Walsall FCPublished:

Boss Matthew Taylor admits he cannot wait to see his new-look side play in front of Walsall’s fans at the Banks’s Stadium.

Matt Taylor
Matt Taylor

The Saddlers kick of the 2021/22 campaign with an away trip to Tranmere.

But they will then have a trio of matches on home turf, starting with a Carabao Cup tie against League One Doncaster.

The Saddlers then host Forest Green Rovers and Scunthorpe in League Two.

“It’s great for us that we have got a home tie in the first round of the Carabao Cup against a team in a higher division that ours,” said Taylor who was named head coach last month.

“Doncaster Rovers will offer us a really challenging test right at the start of the season and it will be a really good occasion for us.

“With that draw happening, it now means we have three home games in a row at the start of the season after the opener against Tranmere Rovers and I’m really looking forward to seeing the team play in front of a home crowd.”

As well as the Carabao Cup, Walsall will also compete in the Papa Johns Trophy next season.

And they have been drawn in Group D alongside Brighton under 21s, Forest Green and Northampton.

Taylor added: “All three of our opponents will provide us with a different test, especially Brighton as they will be a bit of an unknown quantity to us, but they are tests that I am really looking forward to.”

Walsall FC
Football
Sport

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News