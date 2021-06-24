Walsall League Two fixture list 2021/22: Matt Taylor's side to face Tranmere on opening weekend

Matt Taylor

August 7 will see the Saddlers kick-off their campaign with a journey up the M6 to face Micky Mellon's side. Last season Walsall pulled off an impressive 3-1 win away at Prenton Park.

A week later Walsall will host Forest Green Rovers for their first home game of the new League Two season.

The Saddlers will face newly promoted Hartlepool United for the first time since 2013 on August 21, in their second away trip of the campaign – before then travelling to face newly crowned National League champions Sutton United on October 30.

The Christmas period has been kind to Walsall with two home games to start the month before a trip to Swindon on December 18 and then a short away journey to Northampton on Boxing Day. December 29 and New Year's Day then sees home clashes with Bradford and Newport County respectively.

Regarding the longest away journeys of the season, Walsall are away to Exeter City on October 2, away to Carlisle United on November 27 and away to Barrow on March 5. The trip to Colchester is often a long one, too, and will be Walsall's final away game of the season on April 30.

Walsall have far fewer Tuesday night games compared to the compacted fixtures last season, with trips to Oldham Athletic on October 19 and Scunthorpe United on February 8 the longest trips on a Tuesday evening.

Around Easter Walsall host Carlisle on Friday April 15 before travelling to Crawley Town on Monday April 18.

Supporters have been keeping an eye out for the fixtures against Port Vale, where it will likely be a fiery occasion against their rival club and former manager Darrell Clarke. First, the Saddlers make the short journey up the M6 on Tuesday November 23, before hosting Vale at the Banks's Stadium on April 23, the penultimate home game of the season.

Walsall will then finish their campaign on May 7 against newly relegated Swindon Town.

Walsall fixtures 2021/2

August

7 Tranmere a

14 Forest Green h

17 Scunthorpe h

21 Hartlepool a

28 Stevenage h

September

4 Bradford a

11 Mansfield h

18 Newport County a

25 Bristol Rovers h

October

2 Exeter a

9 Salford City h

16 Leyton Orient a

19 Oldham a

23 Barrow h

30 Sutton United a

November

13 Harrogate Town h

20 Rochdale h

23 Port Vale a

27 Carlisle a

December

7 Crawley Town h

11 Colchester h

18 Swindon a

26 Northampton a

29 Bradford h

January

1 Newport County h

8 Stevenage a

15 Mansfield a

22 Exeter h

29 Bristol Rovers a

February

5 Northampton h

8 Scunthorpe a

12 Tranmere h

19 Forest Green a

26 Hartlepool h

March

5 Barrow a

12 Sutton United h

15 Oldham h

19 Harrogate Town a

26 Salford City a

April

2 Leyton Orient h

9 Rochdale a

15 Carlisle h

18 Crawley Town a

23 Port Vale h

30 Colchester a

May