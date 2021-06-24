Matt Taylor: Walsall fans a huge part of our project

Matt Taylor insists the Walsall supporters are a 'huge part' of what he is aiming to achieve at the club.

Excitement has been building among the fan base after some impressive signings over the last two weeks.

Now, with the fixtures released and the Saddlers heading away to Tranmere on the opening day, the head coach is eagerly anticipating the atmosphere the travelling support will create.

Taylor said via the club's channels: “Now the fixtures have been released, I’m really looking forward to getting going.

“I’ve heard great things about the away support so I’m sure if they’re allowed to the first away game of the season against Tranmere Rovers, that away end is going to be bouncing.

“The two home games back to back right at the start of the season against Forest Green and Scunthorpe really catch the eye though for me.

“I can’t wait to have the fans back in the stadium watching their team and with what we’re building here, they’re going to be a huge part of it.

“Season ticket sales have been really impressive so far and it’s great to see the fantastic support continued and I am just really looking forward to the season starting now.”

