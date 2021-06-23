Joe Foulkes and Danny Coogan sign first professional deals with Walsall

Danny Coogan Joe Foulkes

Foulkes, who celebrates his 18th birthday today, has been on the fringes of the first team for two years and featured on the bench once under Darrell Clarke in the 2019/20 season.

Primarily a right-back, he has also filled in at centre-back for the Saddlers academy and has impressed the club's hierarchy.

He is yet to make a first-team appearance but has signed a one-year deal at the club.

"This is a big accomplishment for me," Foulkes said.

"I have been working so hard over the last 10 years or so at the club to maximise my chances of signing a pro contract and I am over the moon.

"I have got a great relationship with a lot of the lads who are at the training ground and I am really good mates with them and they have all made me feel really welcome as a young player so to spent a better amount of time with them up there would be great."

Coogan, meanwhile, was originally released by Walsall last summer before being invited back to train. Former boss Brian Dutton brought him back into the fold and gave him an opportunity to earn a contract.

Now, the 19-year-old, who can play at right-back or centre-midfield, has signed a short-term contract.

“I’m really excited, I’m really happy and I can’t wait to kick on now,” Coogan said.

“I’m really excited to work with the Head Coach.