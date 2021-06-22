Jimmy Walker: Play the Walsall way

Saddlers legend Jimmy Walker insists the club must get back to the ‘Walsall way’ to achieve any success this season.

Since the club dropped down to League Two they have had two difficult seasons devoid of any identity running through the football on and off the pitch.

New head coach Matt Taylor, alongside technical director Jamie Fullarton, have worked to restore the club’s values and former goalkeeper Walker insists that is essential for them to have a good campaign.

He said: “They wanted a playing philosophy and identity, which I think is right. The Walsall way. To do that you have to be coached right, but the club is only as good as their players, at every level.

“Coach the team to be organised, know what they’re doing and have a couple of different styles if needed. If you know what to do in and out of possession, you have a really good chance. Especially at League Two level, if you have that with a couple of good players around it, you have a real chance. The director of football should take some pressure off the manager in other ways and allow him to focus on coaching the team and matchdays, that works for me.”

