Jimmy Walker: Play the Walsall way

Matt Taylor

Since the club dropped down to League Two they have had two difficult seasons devoid of any identity running through the football on and off the pitch.

New head coach Matt Taylor, alongside technical director Jamie Fullarton, have worked to restore the club’s values and former goalkeeper Walker insists that is essential for them to have a good campaign.

He said: “They wanted a playing philosophy and identity, which I think is right. The Walsall way. To do that you have to be coached right, but the club is only as good as their players, at every level.