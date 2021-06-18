Jimmy Walker: Young guns ‘to fire up Walsall’

Sam Perry

The Saddlers have made an impressive start to the transfer window with the capture of proven League Two players.

They also have several young talents signed up, including Sam Perry, Alfie Bates and Tom Leak, and Walker insists they will be key to compliment the group.

“They’ll be the driving force, without a doubt,” he told the Express & Star. “But, they’ll be better players with experienced players around them. Every team I was in had the right blend of youth with players who want to prove themselves, but older heads who also have something to prove – not just coming for a pay day.