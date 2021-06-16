Darren Byfield: Give Matt Taylor time at Walsall

By Liam Keen

Former Walsall favourite Darren Byfield has urged supporters to have patience with new head coach Matt Taylor.

Matt Taylor
The boss has arrived and quickly whipped fans into a frenzy of excitement with three superb signings back-to-back, as the club brought in Conor Wilkinson, Joss Labadie and Manny Monthe.

With anticipation building around the new season – and Saddlers supporters pleased with the recruitment work of Taylor and technical director Jamie Fullarton – expecations are growing for a successful season.

Former striker Byfield, however, believes fans may need to be patient and allow Taylor time to make it work on the pitch.

“The fans have to be patient with Matt Taylor coming in, it’s going to take him time,” he said.

“I just hope he does well. It’s a great club and everyone that has played for Walsall will always travel with a bit of Walsall in them. Hopefully he gets it right but the fans will have to be patient and wait for him to get it right.

“It’s his first job and he’s going to make mistakes. As fans we have to understand that and be patient with him.

“I believe we have the right man. He’ll give it a good go and get us up.”

Liam Keen

By Liam Keen

Sports Reporter

Sports journalist at the Express & Star, primarily covering Walsall FC and grassroots sport across the Black Country and Staffordshire. Got a story? Get in touch on 01902 319456.

