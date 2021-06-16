Darren Byfield: Give Matt Taylor time at Walsall

Matt Taylor

The boss has arrived and quickly whipped fans into a frenzy of excitement with three superb signings back-to-back, as the club brought in Conor Wilkinson, Joss Labadie and Manny Monthe.

With anticipation building around the new season – and Saddlers supporters pleased with the recruitment work of Taylor and technical director Jamie Fullarton – expecations are growing for a successful season.

Former striker Byfield, however, believes fans may need to be patient and allow Taylor time to make it work on the pitch.

“The fans have to be patient with Matt Taylor coming in, it’s going to take him time,” he said.

“I just hope he does well. It’s a great club and everyone that has played for Walsall will always travel with a bit of Walsall in them. Hopefully he gets it right but the fans will have to be patient and wait for him to get it right.

“It’s his first job and he’s going to make mistakes. As fans we have to understand that and be patient with him.