Jimmy Walker: Strikers the key for Walsall

Jimmy Walker.

The Saddlers are expected to bring in their first signings this month as they rebuild the squad.

With no strikers or wingers currently contracted, legendary shot-stopper Walker believes most of the budget should go on goalscorers.

He said: “Recruitment will be massive this year after losing around half of the squad, but you have players there I like too. The squad is nice but there’s a lot of room to add to it. Get four or five quality players.

“I’d like to see most of the budget gone on a couple of forwards.

“They made their intention clear because you could have kept some of the forwards they had, but now they’re all going they need at least three or four to come in.

“At this level you’re only as good as your forwards.

The head coach can coach the system and style but you need a player of two that will put 20 goals in a season to have any chance of doing anything.

“I would go massive on a striker, back him up with a plan B striker and then some pace out wide – it gets exciting then!