Walsall announce season ticket prices

Walsall boss Matt Taylor and owner Leigh Pomlett

The Saddlers went through the entire 2020/21 campaign without supporters cheering them on because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But if the government's roadmap out of lockdown continues to go to plan, fans will be allowed into Banks's Stadium – and will not need to social distance – when the new season gets underway in August.

Walsall have decided to freeze season ticket prices – with the club opting not to raise the cost despite losses caused by the pandemic.

Season tickets will be at their cheapest during a 'fast-track' period which will begin on June 21 and end on July 18.

During that time, adult season tickets start at £250 and rise to £350. Tickets for senior citizens start at £180 and rise to £260.

Tickets for young people start at £125 and rise to £175.

Junior supporters will once again have the chance to watch the team for free.

Members of Swifty Squad, open to under-12s, will be admitted free with a full paying adult, while the Saddlers Crew under-18s ticket, priced at £69, will be refunded by £3 for every home league game attended.

In a change to previous seasons, fans can no longer purchase their season ticket at the club shop situated at the Banks's Stadium.

Tickets are only available online via the club's official website. When purchased, they will be sent to a smartphone to be downloaded.

The close season has seen Walsall appoint Matt Taylor as the club's new manager while Jamie Fullarton has arrived as technical director.

And owner Leigh Pomlett is hoping plenty of fans will purchase season tickets and get behind the new management team.

“We have a new management team, we will have a new squad of players and finally face the likelihood of fans returning home to our stadium,” he said.