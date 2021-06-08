Jamie Fullarton: Walsall style of play down to Matt Taylor

Matt Taylor

Since the Saddlers changed direction with the club's structure and appointed Fullarton in April, some question marks have been raised over how much say he will have on the playing team and style.

Although Fullarton is having a big say on recruitment and is working with Taylor on building the squad, he insists it will be down to the head coach on how the team is set up.

"I'm a support network for Matt," Fullarton said.

"Matt knows how he will play and understands in depth the players required for his team to function.

"I'll be looking through Matt's eyes when providing the options.

"My role is to make sure they're available and attainable.

"How Matt wants to play, he dictates that. I'm the support network behind the scenes.

"If we can reflect on the field how the club functions and works behind the scenes, then we'll be successful.

"We do have the foundations in place to be able to springboard. It’s exciting because it’s a genuine opportunity to be successful.