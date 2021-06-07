Matt Taylor: Duo hugely important to Walsall

Walsall FC at New manager press conference with Leigh Pomlett (Chairman), Head Coach/ manager: Matt Taylor and Jamie Fullerton (Director of Football)..

The new boss arrived at the Banks's Stadium last week and was joined by assistant Neil McDonald.

The Saddlers revealed last month that Sadler, who was player/coach under Darrell Clarke and assistant manager to Brian Dutton last season, was still under contract and will continue in the player/coach role.

When asked if both Sadler and goalkeeper coach Taylor – who joined the club in 2019 – will stay on as part of his team, new manager Taylor said: "Yes, to both. Mat is very much pivotal to the way we're going to do things this season.

"I talk about people having strengths that maybe I don't, and he understands this football club.

"He has a real connection and that's vitally important. Mat is somebody that will be part of the staff along with Maik.

"Maik has been at the club for a period of time and had a hugely successful career.

"He's somebody that I think our goalkeeper's are exceptionally lucky to have in terms of his knowledge and understanding of the game.

"I'm very excited to work with both of those guys."

Taylor takes over at a time when Walsall are desperate for immediate success after several difficult seasons.

He could write himself into the club's history with promotion but when asked if that was on his mind, Taylor took a more cautious approach.

"I haven't thought that far ahead, truth be told," he said.

"As a player things move quickly when you transfer and it's no different as a coach. I haven't had time to do that yet.

"What I will say is the focus now is on pre-season and recruitment. Making sure we're as competitive as we can be.