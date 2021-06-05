Walsall launch new kits for 2021/22 season

The new Walsall shirts Sam Perry models the new home kit Liam Kinsella models the new away kit Alfie Bates models the new away kit Sam Perry models the new third kit Liam Kinsella models the new third kit Alfie Bates models the new home kit

For the fifth year running they have been manufactured by Errea and will continue to be sponsored by HomeServe. Dains LLP also feature as a short sponsor.

The Saddlers have stuck with the red, white and green theme from the last campaign, but have introduced bold green and white trims across the chest. The home kit will be played with white shorts and red and green socks.

The away shirt is green with red trim and a white bubble pattern in the bottom corner. It will be played alongside green shorts and red socks.

These two new shirts have been launched to accompany the commemorative third shirt that was unveiled in March.

The white kit, which also features red and green trim, has the names of every supporter who left their season ticket money with the club showcased on the body of the shirt.

All three shirts also have the Black Country flag on the inside of the collar.

The home goalkeeper jersey has a similar look to the away kit but will feature a red trim on the shoulder and a white collar.

Additionally, the away goalkeeper shirt is pink with a black bubble pattern on the top corner and a white bubble pattern on the bottom corner with pink shorts and black socks.

The third goalkeeper top is predominantly black with a red collar and trim on the shoulders.

Saddlers midfielder Liam Kinsella said: “I really like the home kit, it’s probably one of my favourites of recent seasons.

"The third kit has got the fans names on and I know how much that means to them. They’ve helped the club in tough times and it’s a lovely feature to have on the kit so hopefully we can get a few wins it.”

Global partnerships manager at Errea, Michael Craddock, added: “We are delighted to work with our partners, Walsall FC to produce these Ti-Energy fabric home and away shirts for the 2021/22 season.

“For this shirt, and the other shirts produced for Walsall FC for the 2021-22 season, we are using our new, revolutionary Ti-Energy fabric, which has antiviral and antimicrobial properties along with Minusnine J1+ treatment to make it super-impermeable to liquids and droplets. We believe these Ti-Energy shirts offering a winning combination of maximum performance and safety.

“So now everyone can not only look good supporting Walsall, but can also feel a little bit safer too.”

Walsall CEO Stefan Gamble also praised the club's partners for their help in producing and sponsoring the new kits.

He said: “We are delighted to be able to unveil our new home and away kits for the 2021-22 season.

“We thank our official technical partners Errea for their hard work in creating these new kit designs in what has been a very challenging year and of course place on record our huge appreciation to our principal partner HomeServe for being the front and back of shirt sponsor again this season along with Dains LLP who continue as our short sponsor.

“We look forward to the new season with much anticipation with a new management team in place and now our smart new playing kits.”

Prices for the new kits are as follows:

Adult Shirts (S – 2XL) £41

Adult Shirts (3XL – 9XL) £47

Adult Shorts £16

Junior Shirts £29

Junior Shorts £11

Baby Kit (Home only) £34

Infant kit £36

Socks Kids (12-2) £7.50

Socks Junior (3-6) £7.50

Socks Adults (7-11) £8.50