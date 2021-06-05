Jamie Fullarton warns Walsall must learn from past transfer mistakes

By Liam KeenWalsall FCPublished:

Walsall must spend their budget wisely and be wary of past recruitment mistakes, technical director Jamie Fullarton has warned.

Jamie Fullarton (left)
Jamie Fullarton (left)

The club are expected to bring in their first new names later this month as they intensify their recruitment drive following the official unveiling of new head coach Matt Taylor. Walsall are coming off a disappointing League Two campaign in which they finished 19th and after failing to replace important players, and some poor loan deals, Fullarton has warned the budget must be spent sensibly.

He said: “With recruitment, what’s important is that you spend wisely. The chairman obviously said about the budget, it’s important we spend it wisely, but more importantly football is a risk whoever you sign.

“The reason that you have a system in process and a strategy in place is to reduce that risk. Doesn’t always mean you get them right, but you’ve got to get more right than you get wrong.

“Previously would suggest that it’s been more ad hoc, as football is at this level sometimes. We’ll have a structure in place that Matt and I have been bashing through to make sure we reduce that risk, that we get the right characters and personalities in, along with the skill-set.

“I use those words regularly, whether that be on or off the pitch because it gives you a better chance of being successful.”

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Liam Keen

By Liam Keen

Sports Reporter

Sports journalist at the Express & Star, primarily covering Walsall FC and grassroots sport across the Black Country and Staffordshire. Got a story? Get in touch on 01902 319456.

