Jamie Fullarton warns Walsall must learn from past transfer mistakes

Jamie Fullarton (left)

The club are expected to bring in their first new names later this month as they intensify their recruitment drive following the official unveiling of new head coach Matt Taylor. Walsall are coming off a disappointing League Two campaign in which they finished 19th and after failing to replace important players, and some poor loan deals, Fullarton has warned the budget must be spent sensibly.

He said: “With recruitment, what’s important is that you spend wisely. The chairman obviously said about the budget, it’s important we spend it wisely, but more importantly football is a risk whoever you sign.

“The reason that you have a system in process and a strategy in place is to reduce that risk. Doesn’t always mean you get them right, but you’ve got to get more right than you get wrong.

“Previously would suggest that it’s been more ad hoc, as football is at this level sometimes. We’ll have a structure in place that Matt and I have been bashing through to make sure we reduce that risk, that we get the right characters and personalities in, along with the skill-set.