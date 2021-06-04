Leigh Pomlett: Walsall management team is spot on

Leigh Pomlett (Chairman), Head Coach/ manager: Matt Taylor and Jamie Fullerton (Director of Football)..

The club appointed Jamie Fullarton as technical director in April as Pomlett moved towards a new structure among the board of directors.

Alongside that he wanted a young and ambitious coach and subsequently brought in former top flight player Matt Taylor.

The new head coach will be assisted by experienced coach Neil McDonald and Pomlett believes that team, alongside Fullarton and academy manager Miguel Llera, is unrivalled.

Pomlett said: “It is exciting to have a bright, young coach that we get from Tottenham accompanied with the team I’ve mentioned with Jamie, Neil, Matt and Miguel. There is no League One or League Two club that can match that.

“We’ve hopefully got it absolutely spot-on this time round. Like Matt, I’m really excited for the season. If I’m honest, much more than I was last year. Because remember last year, we came out of 10 games that took ages and Covid was rife.

“We come out of this season, ready for next and a much more exciting agenda than the one we entered last season with. Which was a really worrying one. We’re a long way through it and I feel a lot more comfortable, excited for the season ahead than the one we finished a few weeks ago, which was difficult in all respects.”

The new season should also see supporters return in full if the government sticks to their roadmap out of Covid restrictions.

Although Pomlett admits the Saddlers struggled without fans last season, he insists it cannot be used as an excuse for a poor campaign.

He added: “I speak to the players and they didn’t enjoy playing without fans there. I think, with some of the performances, I’m glad they weren’t there.

“There’s a danger of using it as an excuse, it was the same for all clubs. None of us had any fans in, I think that did impact us more than other clubs possibly, but you can never know. Personally I hated the season.

“I will never forget sitting in a 5,000-seater stadium at Grimsby on my own, watching us go 1-0 down to a scrappy goal. It was really difficult.