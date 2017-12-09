Jon Whitney hails Walsall's energy in win over Scunthorpe

The Saddlers clinched their third League One win in a row - and their first home clean sheet of the campaign - thanks to Kieron Morris's deflected strike.

The Iron were poor and their only major effort came through substitute Clayton Lewis, forcing a sharp save from an off-balance Mark Gillespie late on.

"I thought we were the better team, we limited them to one chance which Gilly reacted to really well," said Whitney.

"I think if you limit Scunthorpe - with the goals they have scored - to one good chance, it just shows the energy that the lads put in.

"I think it's difficult to pick a man of the match as it's a team.

"Everyone, their average was up at sevens and eights. Whenever you do that, you have a chance of winning games.

"We stood up to them and deserved the win."

Erhun Oztumer had a penalty saved for Walsall in the second half, Matt Gilks getting down low to keep the midfielder's strike out.

"The reaction after that, from the whole team, was very good," said Whitney.

"We could have felt sorry for ourselves a little bit, but we didn't change the way we played.

"We had too much energy for them."

The Saddlers chief reserved praise for the club staff, who worked hard to make sure the game went ahead after heavy snow over the past couple of days.

"The nicest thing for me, with the weather, was going out on the pitch this morning with the ground staff, community staff, the secretary of the club and the director - clearing the snow off the pitch," he added.

"Everybody dug in together to get the game on and it was vital to get the game on.

"I think we should dedicate it not just to the playing staff, but all the staff here for getting the game on."