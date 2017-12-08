Whitney: There is a lot right at Walsall

The 46-year-old, whose side face Scunthorpe tomorrow, was a surprise nominee for the League One manager of the month award.

Whitney missed out on the November honour, which was won by Blackburn’s Tony Mowbray.

But his nomination didn’t sit well with some fans who believe he isn’t the man to take the club forward.

Whitney, though, feels his nomination shows the good work the club is doing. And he hopes that will soon translate to more consistent results on the pitch.

“There is a lot going right at this football,” the boss said. “Within the walls of the training ground and outside, in the football circle, people understand what we do. We have got a good brand. We play some good football. And we develop our players.

“Success takes time and patience. I understand relationships are frayed at the minute. We can’t hide away from that. I acknowledge that. But I also acknowledge that we have got an incredible group of staff and players who work hard every day. They are trying to be the best they can be. And I think those ingredients will eventually get you some success.

“I acknowledge everything that’s going on. But I have incredible belief in my staff and players to keep pushing. What we have to do is trust the players and trust the staff. That is the biggest word for me. Trust.”

Walsall take on a Scunthorpe side tomorrow who have won their last six games in League One.

Advertising

That run has propelled Graham Alexander’s side up to third in the table.

But Whitney insists his team is in confident mood.

“Scunthorpe are strong, they are where they are expected to be,” he said.

“They are sat third, four points off top. But we have done really well against the big teams.

Advertising

“They will bring their A game and we have to make sure we bring ours.

“We are in a confident mood and we have been excellent in training this week.

“I think we have got enough to cause them problems. We don’t fear them. We will respect them but we have got players who can really hurt them.”