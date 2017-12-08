Walsall vs Scunthorpe: Iron’s half-dozen get them moving

But while Iron fans are enjoying watching a side packed with attacking talent, they aren’t getting carried away just yet.

Top of the table at Christmas last year with 48 points from their 23 games, Graham Alexander’s side looked unstoppable in their bid to reach the Championship.

But a nine-game winless run between February and Match ensured they had to settle for a play-off place where they were eventually toppled by Neil Harris’s Millwall.

Wary that dip could run into this season, Alexander set about making major changes during the summer.

Scott Wiseman, Joe Anyon, Stephen Dawson, Craig Davies and Luke Daniels were among the first-team players moved on as he looked to reduce the wage bill, while Cameron Burgess, Rory McArdle, Matt Gilks and Devonte Redmond – who is on loan from Manchester United – all arrived.

An early experiment with a 3-5-2 system saw the Iron make an inconsistent start to the campaign.

But after switching to a more traditional 4-4-2 in September, they have gone from strength to strength. That success though has been built on a mean defence with the Iron having scored surprisingly few goals considering their position of third in the table.

Despite their pedigree, strikers Tom Hopper (two), Paddy Madden (two) and Kevin van Veen (zero) have all struggled for goals in the league.

And incredibly it was back in October that a centre-forward last scored for Scunthorpe in the division. That has meant the vast majority of their goals have come from wide areas. But in Josh Morris, Hakeeb Adelakun and Duane Holmes, United boast three hugely-talented wingers.

Morris, who has found the net eight times this season, is currently the club’s top scorer. The former Fleetwood man has also built a reputation as a set-piece specialist in his time at Glanford Park.

Holmes, meanwhile, is just one goal behind him on seven, with the American having terrorised teams this year with his pace and direct running.

One player Walsall fans won’t get to see this weekend though is ex-Saddler Sam Mantom with the midfielder currently on the sidelines with a groin injury.