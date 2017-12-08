Saddlers Social: Walsall fans have their say

Kevin Paddock

It's been an interesting but positive few weeks.

A decent performance and good win against Fleetwood was followed by another at Wimbledon. I think it's too early to say we have turned a corner and that was reiterated last weekend by losing to Bury.

It seems the negativity was at the forefront again on Saturday and it makes you realise that the board and management can't silence the doubters even after two wins.

I still believe a change is paramount to give fans some fresh optimism. It feels a lot of fans have had enough.

Many just won't accept another 15 months of Jon Whitney.

On a separate note, I went to watch Atletico v Sociedad and it was bizarre to be stopped in Madrid by a fellow Saddler. I later found out six Walsall fans were at the game! We get everywhere!

Nick Etheridge

Regardless of our defeat to Bury in a cup nobody cares about, I strongly disagree with our managers words that we have turned a corner.

Yes, it's a positive that we picked up a couple of much needed wins, but we've not exactly played well.

We've been told we've 'turned a corner' so many times now that it's getting hard to believe anything Jon Whitney says. Something else I don't believe in is that our season is over.

If we don't 'turn a corner', we could end up in a relegation scrap. I'd snatch your hand off for mid table mediocrity at this time. T

he most frustrating thing is, given how poor we've been, we're 10 points off the play-offs.

We could have been a lot closer if results had been better against some of the sides we will probably be competing with to stay in the division.

Tom Miner

With us crashing out of two cups in the space of a month, it’s starting to feel like groundhog day at the Banks’s Stadium.

Jon Whitney is standing in for Bill Murray. He has continually predicted a rosy season. But in the end, it's just the same old disappointing campaign on repeat.

With unease growing, a larger squad than usual and some favourable ties, this would have been the perfect opportunity to make some progress in either the Checkatrade or, in an ideal world, the FA Cup.

We saw what could be achieved last season by the likes of plucky Sutton and Lincoln who hardly carried a hangover into their league form.

But yet again, it’s the same old story when it comes to our unhappy relationships with the cups (just don’t mention Wembley).

Richard Kendrick

The only thing more depressing than watching our largely insipid performances, interspersed by the odd good game, is reading the manager’s quotes in the press.

Apparently the second half of our loss last Saturday was some of the best football we’ve played all season! It wasn’t.

We were toothless and pedestrian, looking like we didn’t really have a clue.

He then stated if the players can deal with all the adversity they are facing from the fans, they can deal with anything? Creating an us and them mentality won’t work.

Let’s get one thing clear, the fans are behind the players 100 per cent. None of the boos have been targeted at them, they’re aimed at the fact the team are poorly set-up and poorly coached.

Just be honest Jon, and get rid of the soundbites while you’re at it.

Dan Gilbert

Well, that's all of this season's cup competitions over and done with.

Well done for your efforts everyone... You've done us all proud.

I'm not going to pretend I care about the Checkatrade Trophy, it's a farce of a competition and I'd rather not compete in something which sees us as equals to under 21 sides.

But to only have the league to focus on by December is disappointing, embarrassing and unacceptable.

The horrible atmosphere and dwindling attendances will only continue until being a football club doesn't seem like the least of our priorities.

Onto the league from now until May. Lets hope things improve.