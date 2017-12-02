Walsall 1 Bury 2 - Report and pictures

A brace from Nicky Ajose ensured it was the Shakers who qualified for the last-16 of the competition on a disappointing afternoon for Jon Whitney's side.

In front of a crowd of 1,065 spectators, Ajose opened the scoring in the first-half with a spectacular 20-yard strike.

The Saddlers pulled level seconds before the interval with Erhun Oztumer netting his 10th of the campaign.

But Ajose went on to grab a winner in the second-half, with the result ensuring Walsall have exited the competition in the second round two years in a row.

Analysis

In naming his starting line-up, boss Whitney made two changes from the team that secured back-to-back wins in League One against Fleetwood and AFC Wimbledon.

Sticking with a 4-5-1 formation, Maz Kouhyar was given a chance to impress on the right of midfield with on-loan Zeli Ismail ineligible to play against his parent club.

Fellow youth team graduate Reece Flanagan was also recalled at the expense of Amadou Bakayoko with the youngster starting in central midfield and Kieron Morris shifting to the left-wing.

Bury, under the guidance of manager Chris Lucketti for only the second time, lined up in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Ajose operating just behind lone front man Michael Smith.

In what was a frantic start to the match, the Saddlers started on the front foot with Whitney's men playing some intricate, one-touch football as they looked to grab an early advantage.

But they found themselves a goal down in the seventh minute when Ajose opened the scoring in spectacular fashion.

After enjoying a bit of good fortune to collect the ball on the edge of the box, the striker then smashed a wonderful strike which nestled into the right corner and beyond the out-stretched arm of Liam Roberts.

Undeterred, Walsall continued with their patient approach. And they should have pulled level moments later when Oztumer's cross fell for Kouhyar.

Just eight-yards from the goal, the Afghanistan international had time to take a touch but his drilled strike hit team-mate Morris and bounced to safety.

From that point, Bury began to grow in stature and they should have doubled their advantage on the half-hour when Ajose was presented with a glorious opportunity to net his second.

Following a cross from the left, the ball ricochet into the path of the former Swindon striker who - six-yards out - had the entire goal at his mercy.

But he looked to place the ball past Liam Roberts with the goalkeeping brilliantly sticking out a leg to deny the forward from point-blank range.

Whitney's men responded with a flurry of chances before the interval. First, Tyler Roberts saw a strike from just inside the box well blocked by Eoghan O'Connell.

The Albion loanee then sent in a cross which was collected by Morris but his low effort was blocked by the legs of Leo Fason.

But with the fourth official indicating one minute of stoppage time, the Saddlers did pull level.

After Kouhyar had feed Roberts in the box, the striker slipped in Oztumer with a brilliant first-time ball. And Walsall's Wizard of Oz successfully sprung the offside trap to calmly slot the ball past Fasan from close range.

It was the Shakers who created the first real chance of the second half with Cameron meeting a corner and planting a header just past the upright.

And they did re-take the lead just past the hour following a swift counter that started with Callum Reilly driving forward and carrying the ball from one end of the pitch to the other.

The midfielder then slipped in Andrew Tutte on the left and he looped up a cross which Ajose headed in from close range.

Five minutes later the striker thought he had secured his hat-trick when Smith saw a strike palmed away by Liam Roberts.

Ajose tapped home from virtually on the goal line but just before the striker wheeled away to celebrate the linesman raised his flag for offside.

Walsall responded to falling behind by pushing for an equaliser that would take the tie to penalties.

But they struggled to create a chance of note with a cross-come-shot from Oztumer – which was beaten away by Fasan – the closest they came.

Key moments

7 Goal Bury! Nicky Ajose produces a sweet strike to drill the ball home from 20-yards.

12 Erhun Oztumer's cross is collected by Maz Kouhyar in the box. He then fires at goal only to see his effort blocked by Kieron Morris.

23 Adam Chambers sends a volley wide from the edge of the box.

28 Nathan Cameron rises highest to meet a corner but his header is claimed by Liam Roberts.

29 Ajose finds himself one-on-one just six yards from goal. But Liam Roberts brilliantly sticks out a leg to deny the striker from point blank range.

36 Tyler Roberts' drive deflects off Eoghan O'Connell and is held by Leo Fasan.

41 Tyler Roberts stands up a cross to Morris, who takes the ball towards the byline before hitting a low drive which Fasan blocks with his legs.

45 GOAL WALSALL! A brilliant one-touch ball from Tyler Roberts slips in Oztumer and he strokes it past Fasan from close range.

53 Tyler Roberts tricks his way past his man before little a drive on the angle that is easy for Fasan.

55 Cameron meets a corner and plants his header just past the up-right.

65 Goal Bury. A swift counter ends with Andrew Tutte looping up a cross which Ajose nods in from close range.

70 Goal disallowed. Michael Smith sees a low strike palmed away. Ajose taps it in but the linesman raises his flag for offside.

74 Callum Reilly fires over from distance.

84 Oztumer's free-kick is glanced well wide by Jon Guthrie.

87 Oztumer's cross-come-shot is beaten away by Fasan

Teams

Walsall: L Roberts, Leahy, Guthrie, K. Roberts, Kinsella, Morris, Chambers, Flanagan (Agyei 72), Oztumer, Kouhyar (Bakayoko 69) T. Roberts.

Subs not used: Gillespie, Devlin, Donnellan, Jackson, Shorrock.

Bury: Bury: Fasan, Leigh, Tuttle, O'Connell, Ajose (Humphrey 90), Reilly, Edwards, O'Shea, Cameron, Smith, Ince

Subs not used: Maloney, Maguire, Williams, Aldred, Styles,