Jon Whitney disappointed to see Walsall out of Checkatrade Trophy

Goals either side of half-time from Nicky Ajose saw the Shakers run out 2-1 winners at the Banks’s Stadium.

Erhun Oztumer netted his 10th goal of the season to pull the Saddlers level shortly before the interval.

But after Ajose restored the visitors lead just past the hour mark, Whitney’s side struggled to break down a Bury outfit who were content to sit back and defend.

“I’m disappointed with the result,” the boss said.

“I think performance levels were similar to the last four games. We have ended up winning three and losing two.

“But there are very tight lines. Ajose has got that quality. He hasn’t produced it enough for them this year.

But with a new manager coming in, I think the first strike was a really good strike.

“Our goal was equally a very good goal. I thought 1-1 was a fair score line at half-time. It was two teams trying to play the right way.

“And I think some of the football we produced in the second half was amongst the best we have produced this year.

“But then you get hit with the suck punch for the goal. We will have to look at the decision making leading up to it. But that is what happens sometimes with a young team.”

Whitney admitted his team struggled to break down a resolute Bury side once Ajose had netted his second.

“After they scored, they went 4-5-1 and they have always got the outlet with Michael Smith up top,” he added.

“It is much easier away from home if you have got your goal. We have done it in the past.

“But we still have to get into wide areas, to cross and to get balls into the box and force mistakes.

“I’m disappointed with the result. Performance wise we were okay but we can’t hide away from the fact we are out the cup.”