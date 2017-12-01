Walsall boss Jon Whitney wants a Wembley return

Saddlers host League One rivals Bury in the Checkatrade Trophy round of 32 tomorrow (kick-off 12.30pm).

Whitney was the assistant to Dean Smith when they got to the final of the competition in 2015 – losing 2-0 to Bristol City – and said: “To get a chance to get into the last 16, suddenly, Wembley is in sight now – there’s not that many games. It doesn’t matter if it’s the league or the Checkatrade, we just want to keep on performing – and enjoy playing. “This young group are really enjoying their football at the moment, that’s important. It is a realistic opportunity and it’s within touching distance.

“I remember the momentum, the interest really starts to gather as you get through the rounds. If we can overcome Bury then, last 16, people will start to really get interested – the fanbase goes up, you get bigger crowds. But we have to make sure we turn up and apply ourselves right this weekend, as it’s not going to be a given.”

Walsall have changed their training schedule this week – starting at 12.30pm – to adjust to the earlier kick-off time.

Whether he expects there to be a different atmosphere than a usual home game on a Saturday – due to the earlier kick-off and the criticism the competition has faced – Whitney said: “It’s a game of football and when the whistle goes, it doesn’t matter what time it is – it’s 90 minutes of trying to win a game.

“It won’t affect us, the kick-off will never be used as an excuse.”

He added: “I’m there, as the man in charge, to absorb the pressure from the young players.

“This is why I took this role – I want to absorb that pressure.

Advertising

“In life, I have always had adversity.

“I do listen to everything – I don’t lock myself away – and I’ll take the criticism.”

Joe Edwards is rated as ‘touch and go’ for the game after missing the past couple of games with a hamstring strain.

James Wilson has been back in training following an ankle injury and is expected to be included in the squad.