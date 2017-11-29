Chris Marsh: Walsall fans have the right to voice their frustrations

The Turkish Messi’s wonder goal set the Saddlers on course for back-to-back victories for the first time this season and further lifted just a little of the pressure on Jon Whitney’s shoulders.

Maybe, just maybe, it silenced some of Oztumer’s critics too. One of the complaints I’ve heard from, admittedly, a minority of supporters is that the 26-year-old tends to be far quieter away from home than he is at the Banks’s.

Goals like Saturday’s sure are one way to stop that kind of talk in its tracks.

Another three-point haul, coming so quickly on the back of the one gained last week against Fleetwood, means things suddenly look a lot better for the Saddlers.

The mood, however, remains rather negative.

I read with interest the comments by Supporters’ Trust secretary Steve Davies, about the need for some fans to ease off the criticism – and certainly the abuse – which has been directed toward Jon and the board.

I do get Steve’s point. It would certainly seem that, in certain instances, a line has been crossed.

At the same time, I do believe the vast majority of supporters have been more than patient and their frustrations over the past few months perfectly understandable.

Advertising

It’s no fun getting stick, believe me. During my first few years as a player at Walsall, I got loads of it.

But as a player and a manager you have to expect it. In every game you are going to get abuse, if not from your own fans then the opposition. It is simply an occupational hazard and you have to develop a thick skin, or you won’t last.

Walsall supporters, for me, will always be special. Theirs is a club surrounded by four giants and the 5,000 or so who represent the core fanbase have stuck with it through thick and thin.

When they have something to say, whether it is about a player, a manager or a chairman, then they have more than earned the right to say it.

Advertising

This Saturday sees the Saddlers host Bury in the Checkatrade Trophy, the game kicking-off at the horrible time of 12.30pm.

Let’s face it, this is a competition few get excited about until the later stages but for the Saddlers, who exited the other two cup competitions at such early stages, it may well be a chance to keep the season alive.

Memories of Wembley in 2015, which lit up an otherwise largely forgettable campaign, still burn very brightly indeed.