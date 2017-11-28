Walsall fans told: Lay off Jon Whitney

Steve Davies is alarmed by the ‘toxic’ atmosphere which continues to surround the Saddlers despite their recent upturn in form.

Back-to-back wins over Fleetwood and AFC Wimbledon has done little to ease the vitriol directed toward Whitney by some sections of the support in the stands and on social media, with the manager still greeted by calls to resign after both victories.

Club director Dan Mole is meanwhile understood to have been targeted by an angry fan during the 1-0 home defeat to Gillingham earlier this month.

Davies said: “The atmosphere around the club is horrible at the moment. It really isn’t a nice place to go at all. I can understand why people might be upset but I really do think it is time they started cutting Jon and the directors some slack.

“It is a sad sight when Walsall win a game and there are still people calling for the manager to go.

“Surely we are all Walsall fans and want the team to win and move up the table, regardless of what we might think of the manager.

“I do not understand the level of abuse Jon is getting. Things might not be great but we have had far worse managers in the past. It is time some people took a serious look at themselves.”

The recent wins have seen the Saddlers climb five points clear of the relegation zone but Davies is concerned the sour mood could begin have a negative impact on the team.

He added: “I don’t think there is any doubt the players do feel it. I do not see how the negativity can be doing them any good.

“Then you have someone like Dan Mole, who until recently was having an honest dialogue with supporters on social media.

“There are surely not too many clubs where a director is so accessible. We should be grateful for that.”