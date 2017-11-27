Jon Whitney still focused as Walsall's form improves

The Saddlers registered consecutive wins in League One for the first time this season by beating the Cod Army last week before then overcoming the Dons on Saturday.

Those results ensured Whitney’s men have now put in four encouraging displays since they crashed out of the FA Cup at Newport County earlier this month.

But while Whitney is thrilled to see his team moving in the right direction, he insists he and his players know they is still plenty of hard work to be done.

“You cannot say we have turned a corner,” he said.

“What we have do now is work damn hard again.

“The last two wins, of course they are big. We have not registered back-to-back victories since March. We haven’t done it this season.

“But I think the last four performances are what I’m really pleased about.

“There are plenty of areas we can improve after Wimbledon. But if you have got a group of players who wear the shirt with pride, that put a shift in and who dig in when it’s needed you have chance.

“That gives you a chance to beat some of the big boys in this league which is what we have to do over the coming weeks.”

Despite the team’s recent success, Whitney says the focus after Wimbledon immediately shifted to the next challenge.

“We are going to really push and make sure we stay hungry,” he continued.

“That win moved us up to the 13th in League One. Our target now is to push on into the top half.

“But it’s Bury first in the Checkatrade Trophy and we want to get into the next round.

“Hopefully with the performances we have had we will get a lot of fans watching that.

“It’s on Saturday and we are looking forward to the game and looking forward to trying to progress in the competition.”