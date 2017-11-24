Whitney hails Walsall’s positive reaction

The Saddlers travel to take on AFC Wimbledon tomorrow looking to register back-to-back wins in the league for the first time this season.

Walsall saw their campaign hit a real low point when a home defeat to Southend was followed by the team crashing out the FA Cup at Newport County.

But since then, Whitney believes the players have done everything they possibly could to turn things around.

“We sat down and spoke about how we wanted to play after those games and very quickly the penny dropped with the players,” he said.

“From that point all you can ask for is a reaction and I think we have had that reaction. The pleasing thing for us is the players are trying to do what we ask of them.

“We have had three good performances. We beat Shrewsbury in the Checkatrade Trophy and topped our group. We beat a really strong and fancied Fleetwood team.

“And we dominated Gillingham but didn’t get the result.

“There are a lot of positives. We have created a lot of chances.

Advertising

“We have got a young, vibrant, creative team who are in a good place at the moment.

“And we are looking forward to Wimbledon. It’s an opportunity.

“I think there won’t be many teams that fancy playing against us at the moment with the chances we are creating.”

Walsall were without key duo Joe Edwards and James Wilson for the win over Fleetwood on Tuesday.

Advertising

And Whitney’s was remaining tight lipped as to whether the pair will be available for the trip to Kingsmeadow.

“Joe Edwards came off with a slight hamstring problem against Gillingham,” the boss continued.

“Whether he is fit for Wimbledon at the weekend we’ll have to see.

“We’re going to have to look at how he responds to treatment.

“James Wilson got an ankle injury last Friday working on set-pieces in training. He rolled his ankle.

“It’s possible he could play but again we’ll have to have a close look at it.”