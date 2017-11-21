Play like that & Walsall will rise up table

continue to put in performances similar to the one against Gillingham.

Despite enjoying 63 per cent possession, the Saddlers slipped to a 1-0 loss against the Gills on Saturday – a result which left them sitting just one point above the League One relegation zone.

Jon Whitney’s side have a chance to bounce back from that defeat when they host promotion chasing Fleetwood tonight.

And Roberts believes they have a great chance of winning the game if they can produce a display similar to the one against Steve Lovall’s side.

“Gillingham was a really difficult one to take,” the keeper said.

“We created so many chances in the game and got done with a sucker-punch.

“Sometimes that’s how football goes.

“But now we need to rally together and get ready for Fleetwood. I think the performance against Gillingham was outstanding from everyone on the pitch.

“We dug in as a team, we were just unfortunate that we didn’t get the result we deserved.

“Of course, where we are in the table is not where we want to be but it’s still really early on in the season and I think that if we can keep the level of performance up, the results have to come.”

Roberts was handed only his second league start on Saturday with Whitney plumping for the 21-year-old ahead of regular number one Mark Gillespie.

And now he is in the team, Roberts is going to do everything he can to stay there. “I have to battle to keep my shirt now,” the youngster continued.

“Whether I’m in the team for Fleetwood or not, I’ll be giving 110 per cent.

“When you are a keeper there is one spot and two people wanting to fill it.

“We have to support each other. Mark has been very supportive.

“There’s no point in being negative.

“We have to make sure we are both pushing one another day in, day out.”