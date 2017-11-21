Jon Whitney: Walsall deserved it

In a pulsating clash at the Banks’s Stadium, last-gasp goals from Tyler Roberts and Daniel Agyei saw the Saddlers return to winning ways in League One.

Walsall initially found themselves behind when former striker Jordy Hiwula came back to haunt them with a first-half opener.

But goals from Erhun Oztumer and Zeli Ismail sent them into the break ahead. And while Amari’I Bell levelled – Roberts and Agyei struck late to earn Whitney’s team a crucial victory.

“I think it was a deserved victory,” the boss said.

“Fleetwood are big hitters in this league. Uwe (Rosler) says they except to be play-offs.

“But I think the manner of their second goal, a lot of team’s heads would drop after that.

“When you are 2-1 you can always make it a bit more difficult and stop them from having chances.

“The manner of their second goal was disappointing. But we responded really well and finished strong.

Advertising

“Tyler Roberts has shown what he can do – I think it was an incredible goal. But he does that all the time and that is why he gets a lot of interest – he is a special talent.

“It was a really good 4-2 victory against a Fleetwood team who will be there or thereabouts at the end of the season.”

With the score line at 2-2 Whitney had to endure loud calls for his head after he subbed Zeli Ismail for Reece Flanagan.

But the boss revealed the winger made may as he was at risk of picking up a hamstring injury.

Advertising

“At half-time I spoke with Zeli and he was tightening up in both hamstrings,” the boss revealed.

“That is where he is a risk for injury. I asked him if he could give me 15 minutes and he said yes.

“But he was dead on his legs after 15 minutes, he had to come off because he was an injury risk and I need him for the weekend because he’s such an important player.”