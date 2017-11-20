Jon Whitney backs Walsall to respond

They dominated the ball, but ultimately slipped to a 1-0 loss against the Gills on Saturday. It was a result that saw Whitney’s side move to within one point of the League One relegation zone.

But after being pleased with his side’s overall performance on Saturday – Whitney is now expecting his team to get a result at home to Fleetwood tomorrow.

“I think it’s easier to bounce back after a performance like we had against Gillingham,” the boss said. “Straight after the game I was enthused and energised by the players. To see the result hurt them like that shows that they care. The important thing now is to keep that belief. I need those players even more resurgent than ever and even more buoyant than ever.

“If they do that we have a real chance to push on against Fleetwood. They’ve got to take belief from some of the passages of play against Gillingham because they were outstanding. We just needed to convert chances.”