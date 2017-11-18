Jon Whitney promises stylish Walsall football

The Saddlers begin what is a crunch seven days when they host Gillingham at the Banks’s Stadium this afternoon.

Then on Tuesday Fleetwood visit the West Midlands before Whitney’s men travel to take on AFC Wimbledon next weekend.

Currently sat just three points outside the relegation zone, the games represent a huge opportunity for Walsall to move up the League One table.

And with the team having come in for criticism for their style of play, Whitney has vowed to get results in a positive way.

“We want to put a smile on fans’ faces,” the boss said.

“If the fans have got a smile on their face then there is a damn good chance I will have a smile on mine.

“We want fun, we want enjoyment. But it’s up to us to give that to the fans. We have to be the catalyst. And I know if we are that catalyst these fans will get behind the players.

“We have to have that enjoyment factor. We have to keep that human element in the game. It’s not just all figures and stats.

“There are people involved, real people and we all care.

“We need to enjoy it and we will enjoy it if we play with more energy and how we are expected to play.”

With Walsall having so far endured an inconsistent campaign, Whitney has come in for strong criticism from a section of the club’s supporters.

But he is very confident a positive run of form is on the horizon. “I believe wholly in myself, my players and staff,” he added.

“I have no issue with the fans. We have got to make sure we give them something to shout about.

“You are never going to win everybody over – that’s life. We’ve all got the odd neighbour who doesn’t like us but you learn to live with them.”

Meanwhile, Walsall have confirmed they will play Bury in the second round of the Checkatrade Trophy on December 2.

The game, which will kick-off at 12.30pm, was been arranged to take place on a Saturday after both teams were knocked out of the FA Cup.