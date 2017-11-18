Jon Whitney pleased with Walsall performance despite result

Despite the Saddlers enjoying 63 per cent possession, a goal from Conor Wilksinon saw the Gills claim a smash and grab win at the Banks’s Stadium.

The striker netted just before half-time in a match that saw the visitors reduced to 10-men in the 71st minute when Max Ehmer picked up a second yellow card.

But despite dominating possession, the Saddlers could not find an equaliser with a number of opportunities going begging.

“We are disappointed with the result but pleased with the performance,” Whitney said.

“There were quite a few 7 out of 10 performances today and you usually pick up points with them.

“All that we spoke about in the last 10 days – the stuff that we’ve worked on, the energy levels, the ability and the application – when you see it come from the training pitch into matchday, that’s pleasing.

“But sometimes you get kicked in the teeth don’t you? I’ve just said to the players, the feeling I’ve got standing in front of them now compared to Newport and Southend, is total polar opposites.

“That’s the main thing we’ve got to take from that game – and we need a game on Tuesday now after that, it’s nice for us to be playing Fleetwood on Tuesday night.

“There were some outstanding performances, five academy players starting as well, which is really good for the club and it ties into our philosophy.

“The way we played today was much better and they’ve done exactly what we’ve asked of them. We just didn’t get the points at the end of the day.”

Wilkinson’s goal came from a catalogue of defensive errors with Luke Leahy and Jon Guthrie both making mistakes before the striker pounced on an under-hit back-pass from Liam Kinsella.

But after excellent in his new-role at right-back over the past few weeks, Whitney had nothing but praise for the Republic of Ireland under-21 international.

“Liam was excellent after the mistake,” Whitney added.

“It’s hard as a defender and goalkeeper, more than ever. You make one mistake and you get punished.

“It’s a difficult position to play. As you go higher up the pitch you get away with mistakes.

“But what you’ve got to have is a strength of character to cope with those mistakes, not just when you’re playing great.

“And Liam’s got that – and how he played after that shows what a strong-willed kid Liam is.

“He didn’t let it affect his game after that which shows the strength of character and that’s why he’s in the team and why he will go on and have a really successful career because he’s got some balls.”