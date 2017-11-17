Walsall working hard to cut out errors

The Saddlers welcome Gillingham to the Banks’s Stadium tomorrow determined to pick up their first home win since September.

In what has so far been an inconsistent campaign, Walsall have impressed in some games yet under-performed in others. But after an extended spell on the training ground, Whitney believes his team are ready to move forward.

“The break has been good for us – we have had some really good training days,” the boss said.

“It was important we concentrated on ourselves. We have done a synopsis of the season so far. We’ve looked at the areas we feel we need to improve.

“We also looked at the areas we are doing well. But the main thing is to get an energy back into how we play.

“If we can be a little bit more consistent. If we can iron out some of those creases that were causing us problems then we will improve and we will pick up more points.

“We recognise we need to be more consistent. But we also acknowledge that we are not too far away. And if you keep that belief you don’t know how close you are to the tide turning and some positive momentum building.”

Gillingham, who currently sit in the League One relegation zone, yesterday announced manager Steve Lovell will remain as boss until the end of the season.

The former Millwall striker stepped in as caretaker following the sacking of Ady Pennock in September and has won four and drawn two of his six games in temporary charge.

And Whitney wasn’t surprised to see him handed the reigns full-time.

“He (Lovell) is really well spoken after games and is a really nice man,” he added.

“They had an excellent win at Rotherham and they then got a good point against Bury.

“They have changed formations quite a bit in recent weeks but the personnel tends to be the same.

“But I think Steve is trying to bring some stability back to the club.

“And they are going to be a handful because they put Bury under all sorts of pressure.”