Chris Marsh: Draws are not good enough for Walsall

They had a good run at home before losing 1-0 to Southend a few weeks ago, but there were loads of draws in that – and a lot of points dropped, writes Chris Marsh.

Their last home victory came on September 19, beating Albion Under-21s 3-1 in the Checkatrade Trophy. Jon Whitney’s side last won at the Banks’s in the league on September 2, which is nowhere near good enough.

This is crunch time for the Saddlers, building up to – and over – the festive period as wherever you are at New Year is around about where you will end up. Draws are good for confidence as you can build up an unbeaten run, but at the end of the day they do not cut the mustard.

Whitney’s men need to silence the critics, and you do that by winning.

The teams around them in League One look to be on the up as well. Northampton have just had a new manager, and that does pick you up – it gives you a bounce.

They have been doing well since Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink took the reins and Oldham have been the same since Richie Wellens was named their permanent boss.

Those two seemed destined for the drop early on but they are now out of the relegation zone.

Gillingham, Fleetwood, Wimbledon, Bury (in the Trophy) and Scunthorpe are Walsall’s next five opponents. They are all winnable games and we need a run – three wins and two draws is what you need to be aiming for, at least.

Gillingham are coming to town on Saturday and, in fairness, we are probably getting them at the worst time. Some people might think as they are without a manager at the moment, they will be weak – but I feel it is the other way around.

When a manager is given the boot, as players, you think the new boss might be watching on from the stands. I know that when Chris Nicholl was taking over at Walsall and was in the stand, we were very much on our toes.

Before I sign off, I would like to remind everyone of a charity game I will be involved in for terminally-ill former Villa and Albion goalkeeper Derek Dudley.

I was one of the last of the young lads to be on the apprentice scheme at Walsall – we used to go one day a week to Walsall college, with the Villa lads.

That is how I met Derek, he was part of that class. He played for Sutton, where the game is going to be.

He did not quite make it in the professional game but was successful in the non-league scene.

The likes of Bob Taylor, Richard Sneekes, Daryl Burgess, Peter Withe, Tony Morley, Pat Heard will be there – and loads more.

There are so many players going, from every team in the Midlands.

We are hoping he can turn up on the day and see some of his old mates – and that we can raise a lot of money for him.

The game is Midland Legends v Romulus Veterans and kicks off at 10.30am on Sunday, at Sutton Coldfield Town FC. If you want to donate, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/derek-dudley-support

Also, I will be going along to an evening with my old manager Kenny Hibbitt and ex-Saddler Mel Eves on Friday, November 24.

It is at the West End Working Men’s Club in Wolverhampton and it is a fiver in. There will be Wolves stories of course, but they will be talking about Walsall too – it should be a good one.