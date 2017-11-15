Jon Whitney: Matty Fryatt still has work to do to earn Walsall deal

Back in August it was revealed the 31-year-old had begun training with the Saddlers in a bid to try and overcome a long-standing Achilles problem.

Now a free agent after leaving Nottingham Forest, the striker hasn’t made a first team appearance since March 2015 due to his injury woes.

And while Whitney says Fryatt has made substantial progress in his time back with the Saddlers, the boss revealed their is still work to be done before he will be ready for first team football.

“Matty Fryatt is training really well,” the boss said. “He is still with us and is still working hard. But there is no development on that one yet.

“He is still here and still working tirelessly with Marc Czuczman (physio) and Mark Bradley (fitness coach). It’s still early days, he has still got a lot of work to do. But he is still with us and still working hard.”