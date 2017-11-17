Menu

E&S Wolves Podcast: Episode 58 - Burn after Reading

By Luke Hatfield | Podcast | Published:

Nathan Judah and Tim Spiers offer up the latest episode of the E&S Wolves Podcast.

E&S Wolves Podcast: Episode 58

The pair are joined by Luke Hatfield week and look ahead at Wolves' clash with Reading this weekend, as they look to avoid complacency this season.

As always, the ever popular 'Massive in' segment and 'Fantasy corner' also make the cut.

Each week the duo along with Luke Hatfield will bring you the very latest news, views and gossip straight out of Molineux.

Email us at podcast@expressandstar.co.uk or tweet us at @wolvespoddy with all your burning questions and opinions.

Music: www.purple-planet.com

Podcast Wolves Football Sport
