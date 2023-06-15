'Proudest day of my life': Stourbridge's Jude Bellingham unveiled as Real Madrid's new signing

Real Madrid new signing Jude Bellingham during a press conference as he is unveiled as the club's new signings

The 19-year-old, who began playing football as a junior at Stourbridge before moving to Birmingham City's academy, signed a six-year deal with the Spanish giants on Wednesday.

Last week, it was confirmed that Dortmund and Real had agreed an initial fee of £88.5m, rising to £115m, for the England star who moved to Germany from boyhood club Birmingham in 2020.

Bellingham, who has been preparing for England's clash with Malta on Friday, was officially unveiled to the media on Thursday morning in Madrid, and insisted it was the proudest day of his life.

He said: "Thank you for everyone for joining me on the proudest day of my life.

"The day where I joined the greatest football club in the history of the game. There are a lot of people to thank for getting me to this point - Borussia Dortmund and Birmingham City, the people that worked there.

"Also the bosses here (at Real Madrid); Mr president (Florentino Perez), Juni Calafat (scout), Jose Angel (chief executive).

"Of course, most importantly, my family for all of the support and making the deal as easy as possible, so thank you very much and finally, Hala Madrid."

Bellingham, who has been handed the number five shirt at Madrid, made his Blues debut at 16, and a year later moved to Dortmund for a fee in the region of £25m.

During his time at the club he has lit up the Bundesliga and has become one of England's star players in recent years.

He was named Bundesliga player of the season after his starring role for Dortmund, who missed out on the title in agonising fashion on the final day of the campaign.

The 19-year-old paid tribute to Dortmund on Instagram, writing: "Where to start, for the last 3 years Borussia Dortmund has been the biggest part of my life.

"I joined as a 17 year old boy and am leaving as a man. I cannot thank this club enough for everything it's done for me.

"The opportunities, the experiences, the highs and even the lows. All of it has been part of what has been a great development both as a human and a player.

"I am honoured to have represented this football club as often as I have, I'd like to thank all the players, managers, bosses and members of staff that have played a role in my time at the club.

"I'll always keep a place for BVB in my heart and will never forget the impact the values of the club has had on my life. Einmal Borusse, Immer Borusse. I wish the club nothing but the best for the future! Heja BVB!"

