Stourbridge win Birmingham Senior Cup after penalty shootout drama

By Jonny DruryStourbridge FCPublished: Comments

Daryl Knights scored the decisive spot kick as Stourbridge beat Coventry City 4-2 to win the Birmingham Senior Cup.

Stourbridge celebrate their cup success (Stu Leggett)
The sides couldn't be separated after 90 minutes - with the game going straight to spot kicks and it was emergency signing Jon Flatt, only signed in the build up to the game, who was the hero with two saves in the shootout.

Stourbridge had an early chance as Jaiden White's effort was saved by Coventry keeper Luke Bell.

Coventry then had the ball in the net inside ten minutes - however the assistant referee's flag was raised for offside.

It was the Glassboys who were having the better of the chances - and they should have led on 24 minutes.

A corner dropped to Jack Wilson and not once but twice he had efforts hooked off the line.

Both sides carved out half chances in the second period - but they could not be separated in normal time.

Tyler Lyttle cancelled out Coventry's opener before Flatt denied Marco Rus.

Callum Rowe put Stourbridge ahead before Flatt produced another save to deny George Burroughs.

Alex Prosser's penalty was then followed by Josh Reid slotting home for Coventry - leaving Knights to fire home and win the cup for the Glassboys.

Stourbridge's Jason Cowley attacking down the right (Stu Leggett)
Early second half action for Stourbridge's Jason Cowley & Coventry’s Bradley Stretton (Stu Leggett)
Stourbridge's goalkeeper Jon Flatt (Stu Leggett)
Jonny Drury

