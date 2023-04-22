Coalville 3 Stourbridge 1 - Report

Goals from Tim Berridge, George Wilson and Billy Kee put the game out of sight before half time as the Ravens looked to make a final day bid for automatic promotion.

Stourbridge pulled one back from the spot in the second half but Pierpoint said it was too little too late.

“It’s the games you want to be playing in and the platform we want to be testing ourselves on,” he said.

“Sadly, our first half performance was unacceptable.

“I made it clear at half time, that is not the way we perform and that is not what we will accept.”

Berridge put the hosts ahead after just 15 seconds, tapping in after a long ball forward was not cleared.

Wilson made it two on 27 minutes, hammering the ball into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

And as Coalville continued to trouble the Stourbridge defence, they made it three on the stroke of half time, Kee heading in from close range after Thomas McGlinchey’s curled effort came back off the bar.

On 53 minutes Stourbridge got back into the game, Obinna Anaebonam tucking home from 12 yards after Eliot Putman had brought Jaiden White down in the box.

While the visitors failed to add to their tally, Pierpoint said there was some improvement in the second half.

“We had to have a reaction,” he added.

“There was a positive at half time, and it was ‘things couldn’t get any worse’.

“You have to find something positive.