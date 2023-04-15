Stourbridge 2 Rushall Olympic 0 - Report

Victory would have clinched a play-off place for the Pics but instead they will have to wait for Thursday's trip to already relegated Rushden to secure a top five finish.

Pics manager Liam McDonald admitted: "We were terrible. It was our worst display of season , in fact probably the worst since I've been at Rushall. Now we have to go to Rushden and make sure.

"I've told the players just to relax because they've got nothing to lose. Nobody fancied a village club to do this well at the start of the season".

Despite the importance of this contest, it was Stourbridge who came storming out of the blocks.

They should have built a healthy lead by half time especially after Reece King squandered two glorious chances, side-footing over with the goal at his mercy on 15 minutes and then hitting the under side of the crossbar on 32 minutes.

Alex Prosser also went close to putting Stourbridge ahead but Pics goalkeeper Jacob Weaver managed to fingertip his header over the crossbar.

Stourbridge finally struck on 50 minutes when the dangerous Obinna Anaebonam cut inside from the left - and although his shot was blocked - the ball fell invitingly for Callum Rowe to curl home.

Five minutes later Stourbridge increased their lead from the penalty spot after defender Joe Hull had been bundled over following a corner and Anaebonam made no mistake.

Rushall rarely threatened until the closing stages when giant defender Liam Daly had a header blocked on the line before Jourdain Masidl hit the crossbar on 90 minutes.