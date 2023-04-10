Glassboys win a thrilling clash

Stour win

The Glassboys trailed by two goals until Jason Cowley’s late double four minutes from time, prior to Farid Mikidam’s go-ahead goal on 90 minutes that looked to have completed an unlikely success on the road.

But the most captivating twists were yet to come, for Jack Newell’s stoppage-time leveller for the hosts was rendered meaningless thanks to Tyler Lyttle’s 97th-minute penalty to win the day.

On an afternoon that atoned for Saturday’s loss to lowly AFC Rushden & Diamonds, it was the hosts who made the breakthrough despite a positive spell from the visitors, when Prince Henry dispatched from Brandon Smalley’s through ball on 20 minutes.

It was two 14 minutes later, courtesy of a stunning breakaway and finish from Miro Pais, drilling the ball through the legs of Charles Price.

Stourbridge seemed unlikely to bring themselves back into contention despite Tom Taylor’s dismissal for Sporting, until Cowley buried in a crowded box with four minutes to play.

Cowley thumped home from an indirect free kick three minutes later, before Mikidam sparked pandemonium on 90 minutes with a debut strike to put the visitors in dreamland.