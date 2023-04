Already relegated Rushden stunned Stourbridge by taking a 50th minute lead when they broke from defence for Jenson Cooper to set up Joel Anker who netted with a first time shot.

Matters worsened for Stourbridge on 71 minutes when Rushden increased their lead after Mitch White rode several tackles before setting up Anker to net his second goal when superbly slotting past Glassboys goalkeeper Charlie Price from an acute angle,