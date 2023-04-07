GALLERY: Stourbridge beat West Brom to reach Birmingham Senior Cup final

Reece Hall of West Bromwich Albion during the Birmingham Senior Cup (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The young Albion side, who had overcome Redditch in the previous round, had taken the lead against the non-league hosts - before three second half goals from the Glassboys, including a Jason Cowley double, ensured their passage to the final.

Early in the game, Rico Richards drew a save from Charlie Price - before Reece King stung the palms of Baggies keeper Ronnie Hollingshead at the other end.

Reyes Cleary was then denied by the home keeper - with both sides enjoying first half chances.

And early in the second half Richard Beale's young side managed to take one of those chances - as Harry Whitwell latched onto a Mo Faal pass to slot home.

However, two key decisions went against Albion and they soon found themselves on the back foot.

A handball in the box led to a spot kick and Callum Rowe tapped home after the initial penalty was saved.

And then soon after the same happened again, as Cowley followed up his own penalty miss to put Stourbridge in front.

Cowley then added a third late on, tapping home another re-bound to book Stourbridge's place in the final.

