Stourbridge 2 St Ives 2 - Report

The Glassboys suffered a nightmare start as they fell behind after just two minutes when Johnny Herd was afforded too much space and curled a shot over Charlie Price.

Reece Scythe nearly equalised two minutes later with a shot that hit the post but St Ives doubled their advantage in the 13th minute when Jonathan Edwards tapped in from close range after a good run by Kieran Higgs.

The visitors were within a whisker of a third when a Patrick Casey cross-shot hit the bar.

Stourbridge, who face St Ives again next week, edged their way back into the game and reduced the deficit just before the interval through Jason Cowley’s back post finish.